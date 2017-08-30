LOUISVILLE (WHAS) -- After the Houston Cougar's men's basketball team coach sent out a call to action, Universities in Kentucky are stepping up to help out those in need in the Lone Star State.

A request to our baseball community around the country. #HoustonStrong pic.twitter.com/Td4Veamyhr — Todd Whitting (@toddwhitting) August 29, 2017

In addition to Bellarmine's effort, UofL, UK, and WKU have all offered their own gear to donate.

This morning, UofL posted this picture on Twitter of shirts and shoes.

Cardinal basketball gear heading to the Houston area for #HarveyRelief efforts. Thoughts & prayers to all affected #L1C4 pic.twitter.com/bW7QUBZo62 — Kenny Klein (@KKcards) August 30, 2017

U-K's equipment staff posted this picture on their Facebook Page, showing a pile of Nike boxes and, in the corner, a lot of shirts as well.

WKU is doing their part as well. The Hilltoppers tweeted this photo of lots of shirts, saying, "Houston strong."

