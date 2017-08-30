LOUISVILLE (WHAS) -- After the Houston Cougar's men's basketball team coach sent out a call to action, Universities in Kentucky are stepping up to help out those in need in the Lone Star State.
A request to our baseball community around the country. #HoustonStrong pic.twitter.com/Td4Veamyhr— Todd Whitting (@toddwhitting) August 29, 2017
In addition to Bellarmine's effort, UofL, UK, and WKU have all offered their own gear to donate.
RELATED: Local groups stepping up for Harvey recovery
This morning, UofL posted this picture on Twitter of shirts and shoes.
Cardinal basketball gear heading to the Houston area for #HarveyRelief efforts. Thoughts & prayers to all affected #L1C4 pic.twitter.com/bW7QUBZo62— Kenny Klein (@KKcards) August 30, 2017
U-K's equipment staff posted this picture on their Facebook Page, showing a pile of Nike boxes and, in the corner, a lot of shirts as well.
WKU is doing their part as well. The Hilltoppers tweeted this photo of lots of shirts, saying, "Houston strong."
We got your back @UHCougarBB @toddwhitting! ✊️ #HoustonStrong pic.twitter.com/VmiOr8p1MY— WKU Baseball (@WKUBaseball) August 29, 2017
