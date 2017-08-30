WHAS
Kentucky universities to donate to Texas

WHAS11 Staff , WHAS 3:44 PM. EDT August 30, 2017

LOUISVILLE (WHAS) -- After the Houston Cougar's men's basketball team coach sent out a call to action, Universities in Kentucky are stepping up to help out those in need in the Lone Star State.

In addition to Bellarmine's effort, UofL, UK, and WKU have all offered their own gear to donate.

This morning, UofL posted this picture on Twitter of shirts and shoes.

U-K's equipment staff posted this picture on their Facebook Page, showing a pile of Nike boxes and, in the corner, a lot of shirts as well. 

WKU is doing their part as well. The Hilltoppers tweeted this photo of lots of shirts, saying, "Houston strong."

 

