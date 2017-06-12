Kentucky to begin work on Jefferson Davis statue context

The Jefferson Davis statue at the Kentucky capitol rotunda. (Photo: WHAS11)

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky panel that rejected requests to remove a statue of Confederate President Jefferson Davis from the state's Capitol Rotunda in 2015 has scheduled a meeting to begin producing educational materials designed to place the statue in historical context.



The Lexington Herald-Leader reports Historic Properties Advisory Commission Chairman Steve Collins attributes the gap between the commission's 7-2 vote in 2015 and the tentatively scheduled June 21 committee meeting to the change in gubernatorial administrations, the appointment of a new state curator and the lack of meetings.



Kentucky State Conference NAACP President Raoul Cunningham says the decision to produce educational material is a way to avoid the removal proposal.

