Kentucky, Tennessee team on vehicular homicide case training

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky and Tennessee are working together this week on training regarding vehicular homicide cases.



Traffic Safety Resource Prosecutor Robert Stokes of Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear's office said the goal of the training is to create a team-building approach between crash reconstruction officers and state prosecutors.



The annual training event is Tuesday through Thursday in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. It's presented under the direction of the American Prosecutors Research Institute's National Traffic Law Center.



Beshear says highway fatalities in Kentucky grew by 10 percent from 2015 to 2016. In 2016, 834 people were killed on Kentucky roads. A news release from Beshear's office said one in five highway fatalities are in crashes involving alcohol.

