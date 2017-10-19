Kentucky teen recovering from traumatic brain injury

Tristan Ballinger and his father Mike (Photo: via Ballinger family)

OLDHAM CO., Ky. (WHAS11) – Oldham County, Ky. teenager Tristan Ballinger continues to make great strides in his recovery after suffering a traumatic brain injury in 2016.

His dad Mike Ballinger sent us a video of Tristan swimming at the Oldham County YMCA. It's part of Tristan's therapy after he was hit in the forehead with a sword last November.

Tristan Ballinger is now receiving occupational, physical and speech therapy at the Shirley Ryan Ability Lab in Chicago.

Mike Ballinger said the family plans to stay there until mid-December and they are hopeful to celebrate Christmas back home in Oldham County.

"For us to be home for Christmas this year and be able to open up presents and do the things we did in the past would just be, would be the biggest Christmas present my wife or I could ever have," Mike Ballinger said.

The Ballingers are suing the company for $60 million that advertises and sells the swords online. The case isn't expected to go to trial until at least 2018.

