Kentucky State Police to auction surplus vehicles

Kentucky State Police (Photo: Lyons, Mary)

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky State Police will offer vehicles and other surplus items for sale at an auction next month.



State police say in a news release that the auction will be held June 9 at its supply branch in Frankfort. All types of cars, trucks and SUVs will be up for bid, along with numerous kitchen items.



Bidders can view the vehicles on the day of the auction or by visiting the supply branch during regular business hours on June 8. Bidders must register at no cost.

