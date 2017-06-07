Kentucky State Police to auction off vehicles

Kentucky State Police cruiser (Photo: wkms.org)

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Bidding is set for Friday when Kentucky's top law enforcement agency puts about 160 vehicles up for public auction.



Kentucky State Police officials say about 110 running vehicles and 50 non-running vehicles will be offered at the auction in Frankfort. Vehicle brands include Dodge, Jaguar, Toyota, GMC, Chevy, Cadillac, Ford and Mazda.



The auction will be held at the KSP Supply Branch at 94 Airport Road in Frankfort. Registration begins at 8 a.m. EDT on Friday, with the auction beginning at 9 a.m. and continuing until 4 p.m.



There is no fee to register, but bidders need an ID and driver's license to register. Other items being auctioned off include commercial kitchen equipment, trailers and a vehicle lift.

© 2017 Associated Press