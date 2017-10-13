Kentucky State Police seek help locating escaped inmate

LOUISVILLE (WHAS) -- Kentucky State Police are requesting the public's help to locate an escaped inmate named Jerrell D. Kinney, age 29, originally from Hickman, Kentucky. The inmate escaped custody outside of the Fulton County Courthouse yesterday afternoon. He is a black male, 6'2", 170 pounds with short black hair and brown eyes.

The Kentucky State Police ask that anyone who sees him or knows of his whereabouts contact them immediately by calling 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555. Citizens may also make reports through the Kentucky State Police app.

