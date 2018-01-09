Kentucky State Police cadets begin 24-week training course

Kentucky State Police (Photo: Lyons, Mary)

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The first week of the Kentucky State Police Academy's latest cadet class is underway in Frankfort.



The agency says 75 recruits reported for 24 weeks of training that started Sunday.



Cadets will study criminal investigation, high-speed vehicle pursuit, hostage negotiations and other topics during the class. The first day's activities included physical fitness tests such as weight lifting, sit-ups, push-ups, a 30-meter run and a 1 ½-mile run.



State police Commissioner Rick Sanders said with 56 retirements last year, the agency has 835 troopers, below the authorized strength of 1,070. The agency said in a news release that historically, 35 percent of cadets don't complete the program.



The class is tentatively scheduled to graduate on June 22. For information on future classes, visit the state police website.



© 2018 Associated Press