Kentucky State Parks offer lodging discounts to Florida residents

LOUISVILLE (WHAS) -- Florida residents avoiding Irma can receive a discount at Kentucky State Parks.

Guests need a valid Florida driver's license to receive a 25 percent discount on the regular rate for rooms and cottages through Tuesday, September 12.

There are 17 Kentucky State Park resorts which have lodges, restaurants, and activities. The park system also operates 30 campgrounds around the state.

Florida residents are advised to call the park they are interested in to make a reservation or can visit the Kentucky State Parks website. Visitors from Florida should mention the code PR25 or show their driver's license when they sign in.

