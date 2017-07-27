Kentucky State Fair makes major changes after deadly Ohio ride malfunction

2017 Kentucky State Fair

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- The Kentucky State Fair is making some major changes to this year's event after a ride malfunction killed a man Wednesday at the Ohio State Fair.

The tragedy happened on opening day in Ohio. A was man riding the Fire Ball when parts of the structure, including a full row of seats, split up and fell.

The tragedy in Ohio is definitely on the minds of many, especially with Kentucky's State Fair less than a month away. Fair officials want to assure attendees that safety is their number one priority and that there are safety measures in place for rides.

A Kentucky Venues official said all the rides at the state fair undergo a rigorous inspection by the Kentucky Department of Agriculture.

Kentucky Venues says North American Midway Entertainment which operates the rides for the fair is not the same operator as the one in Ohio. Amanda Storment with Kentucky Venues says in light of the accident, North American Midway Entertainment is making some changes as a safety precaution.

“Our midway ride operator has told us that they have taken all of those rides, that type of ride, Fireball, out of commission and they're going to keep it out of commission until they hear from the manufacturer,” Amanda Storment, the VP of Communications for Kentucky Venues, said.

The rides will be set up a week before the fair, after which the inspectors from the State Department of Agriculture will come and inspect the rides, while also instructing fair staff on safe operations.

Storment says after the accident in Ohio it reached out to its partners just to double check but says there is no reason to believe there will be any safety problems at the Kentucky State Fair.

