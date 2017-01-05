WHAS
Kentucky Senate passes union contributions bill

WHAS 6:19 PM. EST January 05, 2017

(ASSOCIATED PRESS) -- Labor unions would be barred from using union dues to make political contributions under a bill that has cleared the Kentucky Senate.

The bill would require labor unions to have a separate fund for political donations and would require them to make sure no dues or fees are used to contribute to candidates.

It cleared the Republican-led Senate on a 25-11 vote Thursday.

The bill would also ban companies from automatically withholding union dues from employee paychecks unless the employees give permission.

The bill is one of several proposals targeting labor unions that have sailed through the legislature in the first week of the session. The bill now heads to the Republican-controlled House of Representatives, where it could pass as early as Saturday


More Stories