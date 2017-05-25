Kentucky Reggae Festival starts jammin' on Friday

Kentucky Raggae Festival (Photo: Lyons, Mary)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- If you want to experience the Caribbean without leaving Louisville, you may want to check out the Kentucky Reggae Festival.

The three-day festival begins Friday at the Water Tower.

Organizers say you should expect great music and great

international food.

Mayor Greg Fischer said the event always brings diversity to the city and loves the focus of the event.

“We've got tremendous momentum going on around Louisville so the more we can do around music, around good food and bourbonism is a good thing,” Fischer said.

The festival kicks off Friday at the Water Tower and general admission is $17.

For more information on the event, click here.

© 2017 WHAS-TV