Kentucky ranks among worst states for deficient bridges

louisville kentucky second street bridge ml 09182012.jpg (Photo: WHAS)

(LBF) -- Kentucky ranks No. 19 among the states when it comes to the number of structurally deficient bridges, according to an analysis from the American Road and Transportation Builders Association.

Of the 14,280 bridges in Kentucky, 1,110 are structurally deficient, according to the report. This means one of the key elements is in poor condition or worse.

And 15 of the state's most traveled structurally deficient bridges are in Jefferson County.

