Kentucky pastor upset about new neighbor selling liquor

Clay Street Church in Shelbyville (photo: WHAS11) (Photo: Jorgensen, Jackelyn)

SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- It's a battle between bourbon and the Bible.

"Why come next door to a Baptist church to sell his liquor?" said Clay Street Church Pastor Ronald Holder.

He's talking about the relocation of Cox's Smokers Outlet. He's beyond frustrated and is starting a petition to get the state to step in prevent the store from opening.

"Everything our church stands for, this man is against," he said.

We've reached out to the owner, but he has not returned our repeated requests for comment. The proximity to the church isn't Holder's only concern. The church runs a daycare for 150 kids and Holder says parents are even upset about the plans.

"All of them were appalled by it," he told WHAS11.

Legally, Holder cannot stop the move. Even though an ordinance says there can't be advertising within 100 feet from a church or school, there are no restrictions on where a business can be built.

"Our whole church is disturbed by him coming next door to us," Holder said.

In the end, Holder hopes he's created enough buzz to change the view from his front steps.

"We're just not going to take it lying down and be silent on the issue," he said.

