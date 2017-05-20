Kentucky native to be nominated as U.S. Ambassador to Canada, reports say

Kelly Knight Craft (Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The U.S. plans to nominate Kelly Knight Craft as ambassador to Canada, according to Canadian news reports.

If confirmed, Craft will be the first woman to hold the post.

Craft is a University of Kentucky graduate and currently, serves on the school’s Board of Trustees.

She was also a delegate to the 2016 Republican National Convention from Kentucky.

Republican Party of Kentucky Chairman Mac Brown released a statement about the news:

"Kelly Knight Craft is an incredibly caring, hard-working person who is deeply devoted to country and its citizens" Brown adds. I have no doubt she will serve the United States with distinction and the Canadians will find her to be an outstanding working partner."

© 2017 WHAS-TV