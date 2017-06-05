Kentucky Kingdom, police investigating season pass scam

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Officials with Kentucky Kingdom say they’ve initiated a police investigation into an alleged scam involving their season passes.

Kentucky Kingdom says they have reason to believe those responsible for the suspected fraud used two stolen credit cards from out of state to purchase hundreds of season passes which could be sold to local residents at a huge discounted price.

They say they are currently gathering evidence to pursue this investigation.

Officials said the passes are only available via their website www.kentuckykingdom.com, at the park or at area Kroger locations. The current price of $59.95 expires Tuesday at midnight and then will go up to $99.95.

© 2017 WHAS-TV