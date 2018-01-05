Kentucky Kingdom looking to fill 1,400 jobs before opening in April

Kentucky Kingdom (Photo: WHAS)

Louisville, Ky. (WHAS11) - Officials at Kentucky Kingdom and Hurricane Bay have begun accepting applications for the 2018 season.

The park is seeking to fill 1,400 team member positions in its rides, food service, retail, games, park services, guest services, public safety, and health services departments, as well as many others.

Kentucky Kingdom lifeguards must be at least 16 years of age, and ride operators must be at least 18. The park offers a limited number of positions for 15-year-old applicants.

Applicants who are ready to experience a fun, exciting, and rewarding summer should apply at www.kentuckykingdom.com/join-the-team

Kentucky Kingdom opens on weekends beginning April 29. Kentucky Kingdom and Hurricane Bay open daily on May 25.

© 2018 WHAS-TV