Kentucky Kingdom, Hurricane Bay now open for summer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Schools out and the weather is getting hot! That means it’s amusement park season!

Kentucky Kingdom and Hurricane Bay are now open daily for the summer.

Kentucky Kingdom opened up for weekends a few weeks ago but the holiday weekend marks opening weekend for the popular water park as it transitions to its summer schedule.

Season passes are only $59.

Kentucky Kingdom will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Memorial Day and Hurricane Bay, closes at 7 p.m.

