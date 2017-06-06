Kentucky Kingdom extends season pass offer

LOUISVILLE, Ky,(WHAS 11)-- As has been widely reported, a number of Kentucky Kingdom season passes have been purchased with stolen credit cards.

Kentucky Kingdom is cooperating with the Louisville Metro Police Department in its investigation of this fraudulent activity.

Kentucky Kingdom is still trying to ascertain exactly how many people may have purchased these invalid season passes. To address the situation, the park has decided to extend its $59.95 early bird season pass offer to June 13. This will give any individuals who were affected by this scheme extra time to purchase a valid season pass at the early bird price of $59.95.

The extended discount price for season passes will be available only at the theme park itself or on its website (www.kentuckykingdom.com). Area Kroger stores are no longer selling 2017 season passes.



After midnight on June 13, the price of a season pass will increase to $99.95.

