Kentucky Kingdom extends season pass offer by another week

Kentucky Kingdom (Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – June 20 will be the last day to get the “early bird” season pass offer at Kentucky Kingdom.

The park says they extended the offer due to overwhelming demand.

“We've sold more than 7,000 season passes in the last week and have received many calls asking us to extend the offer for one more week. We understand that families need time to gather everyone together to come to the park and have their photos taken for the passes,” said Ed Hart, President and CEO of Kentucky Kingdom and Hurricane Bay.

The season passes can be purchased only at the park or on its website. The passes can no longer be purchased at area Kroger stores.



