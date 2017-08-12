Kentucky, Indiana vie for auto plant

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Kentucky and Indiana are both in the running for a $1.6 billion auto manufacturing plant looking for a home in the U.S.



Japanese carmakers Toyota and Mazda announced Friday their companies are launching a joint venture in the U.S and a bidding war immediately began.

The facility would generate around 4,000 jobs for whichever state gets lucky.



According to the Courier-Journal, Governor Matt Bevin told a group of automotive suppliers and industry officials the state will pursue the proposed factory and mentioned a 1,550-acre site in Glendale, Ky., as a prime location.



As of right now, Mazda has no American facilities.



© 2017 WHAS-TV