Kentucky, Indiana shoe designs featured in Adidas auction

The Kentucky Derby-inspired Adidas Ultraboost X shoe (Photo: Adidas, Custom)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Kentucky and Indiana are among the states featured in a silent shoe auction that will benefit gender equity through sport.

Adidas and Refinery29 collaborated with female artists to create one-of-a-kind pairs of their popular Ultraboost X sneakers for all 50 states.

Officials say the collection is created for and by women to “unite creativity through sport and reflect through the individuality of the nation.”

Artist Jen Mussari created a Kentucky Derby-inspired featuring a combination of roses and mint.

The Kentucky Derby-inspired Adidas Ultraboost X shoe (Photo: Adidas, Custom)

For the Indiana shoe, Mussari said “I focused on a checkered flag motif to represent the Indy500 — an ode to one of the state’s biggest sports, racecar driving. Regardless of sport, art can always intersect to bring unity to all things athletic."

The design for the Indy 500 Adidas Ultraboost X shoe (Photo: Adidas, Custom)

Proceeds from the auction will benefit Women Win, an organization that leverages the power of play to build girls’ leadership and the communities’ ability to address gender equity. The group has impacted more than 2.24 million girls in 100 countries.

For more information on how you can bid and see shoes designed for other states, visit the Adidas website.





© 2017 WHAS-TV