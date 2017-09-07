Kentucky Humane Society hosts Keep Louisville Furry adoption event

an adoptable dog from the kentucky humane society.

LOUISVILLE (WHAS) -- Help a pet in need.

The Kentucky Humane Society and Feeders Supply are hosting an adoption tent event called "Keep Louisville Furry." The event is Saturday September 9 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Springhurst Feeders Supply (9486 Brownsboro Road).

The Kentucky Humane Society will offer reduced adoption fees during this event in order to make room for needy pets coming from overcrowded shelters. Dogs will be under a tent in the parking lot and cats will be inside the Feeders Supply store.

This is the Kentucky Humane Society's first-ever tent event.

In addition to reduced adoption fees, adopters will receive coupons to Feeders Supply worth $150. PetFirst Pet Insurance, who will provide one month of insurance for all adoptions, will be present. The event will also have pet vendors, a prize wheel, giveaways, and Kentucky Humane Society merchandise for sale.

All animals adopted through the Kentucky Humane Society are microchipped, up to date on vaccinations and flea prevention, and spayed or neutered. Adoptions are pending approval of an application process.

The Kentucky Humane Society is Kentucky's largest pet adoption agency, rehoming over 6,000 animals each year.

