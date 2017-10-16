Kentucky Horse Park hosting rodeo competition

(Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) (Photo: Maddie Meyer, 2015 Getty Images)

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - A new event at The Kentucky Horse Park is bringing cowboys and cowgirls to Kentucky for a rodeo competition.



The inaugural Bluegrass Rockin' Rodeo will be held next month in the Alltech Arena. The event is part of the International Pro Rodeo Association and serves as its national All-Region Finals.



The event will include 90 competitors in bareback and saddle broncs, calf roping, steer wrestling, barrel racing, team roping, cowgirl breakaway roping and bull riding.



The two-day event begins Nov. 17. Tickets are $20 each day or $30 for both days.

