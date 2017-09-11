Kentucky Guardsmen return from Irma relief trip to Caribbean

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – It was a trip 17 Kentucky Air National Guardsmen say they will sign up for again if needed. They got the call last week to help evacuate Americans from the Caribbean in the wake of Hurricane Irma.

"Unfortunately, it was a worst case scenario as far as the storm goes but the best case scenario as far as a rescue standpoint goes," said 1st Lt. Bryan Hunt.

Kentucky's 123rd Special Tactics Squadron flew more than a thousand people from St. Maarten to Puerto Rico. There were 11 flights in all.

"No running water, no electricity, no cell phone coverage. So they couldn't even get a call out to get someone to come get them. But thankfully they got word to get to the airport, we got them out of there," Hunt said.

Chief Master Sergeant Aaron May was proud of his unit's ability to get the job done. "This is something they train for. Time and time again. Whether it's going it here in the US or going down to the Virgin Islands or going overseas. These guys are doing it worldwide," May told WHAS11.

Their training could come in handy again. They will be back on the clock Tuesday morning, ready for their next assignment. "We will just be ready for the next one. Whatever gets thrown at us. That's why we’re doing this job and that's why all these guys are here," Hunt said.

© 2017 WHAS-TV