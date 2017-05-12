Kentucky governor says multiple fatalities from plane crash

(Photo: Daniels, Christopher)

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Authorities say a small plane has crashed in southern Kentucky, and Gov. Matt Bevin said there were multiple fatalities.



Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman Kathleen Bergen said the Beechcraft Bonanza crashed in Hopkinsville at about 12:30 p.m. CDT Friday. She said the wreckage is spread over a wide area.



Bevin issued a statement in a tweet saying, "We've received word of a multiple fatality plane crash in Hopkinsville," and asked for prayers for those affected.



Local officials were not immediately available to provide information on the number of people on board or their conditions.

© 2017 Associated Press