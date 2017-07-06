Kentucky gets more time to overhaul driver's license program

Frankfort Capitol (Photo: WHAS)

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The federal government has given Kentucky more time to overhaul its driver's license program.



The Department of Homeland Security has given Kentucky until Oct. 10 to comply with the federal Real ID act. State officials say they will ask for another extension in October that will give the state until January 2019.



The Real ID act was passed in 2005 and intended to beef up security in the aftermath of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.



Earlier this year, state lawmakers passed a law allowing Kentuckians to purchase a "voluntary travel ID." This ID would replace the standard driver's license. The travel IDs are optional, but if you don't have one you won't be able to use your standard driver's license to board a domestic flight or enter a U.S. military base.

© 2017 Associated Press