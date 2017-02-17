Kentucky exports up nearly 6 percent in 2016

(Photo: WHAS)

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Officials say Kentucky shipped $29.2 billion in goods and services abroad last year, an amount that is up nearly 6 percent from 2015.



Gov. Matt Bevin said in a statement this week that aerospace products and parts were the No. 1 item exported by the state, accounting for $10.8 billion in exports. Other top exports include motor vehicles and pharmaceuticals. The statement says exports increased by a total of $1.6 billion in 2016 over the previous year.



Kentucky's top trade partners were Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Mexico and Brazil.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.