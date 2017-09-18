Kentucky doctors confirm two flu cases in Jefferson County

(Photo: Thinkstock)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – It may be hard to think about the flu when it feels like summertime outside but don't be fooled, Norton Healthcare says the time to act is now.

Dr. Paul Schulz with Norton Healthcare explains, "Runny nose, cough, fever and you can have some of the general symptoms like headache, sore muscles, sore joints that sort of thing but the primary symptoms are respiratory."

Dr. Schulz says anyone from 6-months and older should get immunized. He adds that you're at a higher risk for flu complications if you're pregnant, have chronic health problems, if you're a caregiver or health care worker over 50 or a child.

"There is a period of time where you may be contagious and you don't realize it and you’re actually sick so that's a very critical time so the best thing to do is prevent the illness altogether," he said.

In addition to the vaccine, we all play a role in a healthier community and that includes preventative measures such as coughing into your arm or sleeve, staying home if you're feeling ill and of course, washing your hands often with soap and warm water.

The Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family services is reporting two flu cases right now in Jefferson County. Typically, the flu season starts in late November.

“Hand hygiene is really important because often these things are spread from hand hygiene and the cough etiquette that I described actually prevents you from getting influenza virus on your hands, which is actually really more important that airborne transmission. The hand hygiene and hand to hand transmission is actually more of a problem," Dr. Schultz said.

The best way to avoid the flu doctors say is to get vaccinated sooner rather than later.

Influenza information is also available online at https://www.cdc.gov/flu/index.htm.

