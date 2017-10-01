Kentucky doctor charged with trafficking morphine

Syringe and medicine (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images) (Photo: Robert Cianflone, 2013 Getty Images)

LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (AP) - A 73-year-old Kentucky doctor has been indicted on charges related to trafficking morphine.



WKYT-TV reports that Kenneth Hines was arrested Wednesday at his office in Lawrenceburg and indicted by a grand jury on drug trafficking charges.



Kentucky State Police say the Drug Enforcement Agency took Hines' license to write prescriptions. Troopers also searched his Lawrenceburg Medical Clinic, which is now closed for business.



Hines bonded out of the Shelby County Jail after posting $10,000 cash bond.



He is scheduled for arraignment in early October. It's unclear if he has a lawyer.

