Kentucky Derby Festival prepared for weather

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- The weather Friday morning is warm with a light breeze – a good morning spent on the driving range.

"Very beautiful day today and hope it holds out tomorrow," Kevin Byrne said.

For Byrne, a Sellersburg, Indiana man, the weather feels a little nicer after he made not just one, but two holes in one at the One Million Dollar Hole in One Challenge at Seneca Golf Course, one of several Kentucky Derby Festival events.

"Two holes in one in one day is pretty awesome," he said.

A few miles away along the river, others are enjoying the festival's Chow Wagon, grabbing a bite for lunch or a quick snack. But with the possibility of storms hitting Louisville Friday evening and Saturday morning, many are bracing for the possibility of getting wet.

"No, I don't come out when it's raining, because I might melt," Porsche G. said.

"It changes by the minute, so hopefully it'll continue to change in our favor, but we're prepared for those contingencies," Kentucky Derby Festival spokesperson Aimee Boyd said.

According to Boyd, if the weather becomes a problem, the festival will make sure people know of its plans.

"Our hope is we don't have to cancel an event but delay it, and that's what we try to do for all of our events, like the concerts," she said. "If we know severe weather is coming in, we'll delay the start time for about 30 minutes."

As for the race Saturday morning, Boyd said runners should be prepared for the elements.

"We know it is going to be a little bit warmer and it's also going to be wet, so you have to kind of plan for both," Boyd said.

But rain or shine, it'll be hard to put a damper on many festival attendees.

"Yeah, I enjoy Derby week. It's an exciting time. Love to see all the people come out and have a great time and love those ladies in their hats," Byrne said. "I know we've got some storms coming in, but it doesn't matter. We'll still enjoy the day."

