Kentucky communities show they are Marshall Strong

Flag at half staff in support of Marshall County (Photo: WHAS)

FAIRDALE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Inside a high school gym that is likely very similar to the gym at Marshall County High School, Fairdale High School's basketball team stands with the Marshall County.

“We talked about it today as a team. With what's taken place and what's going on and to understand be thankful and have an attitude of gratitude for what we get to do tonight,” said Coach David Hicks, Fairdale High School basketball.

In the wake of the shooting at Marshall County High School that killed two students, Fairdale High School, which is 200 miles away, will wear these shirts when they warm up for their Friday night game against Seneca High School.



“Keep in mind that people right here in our state in the Commonwealth of Kentucky and what they're going through and be aware of what happens out there in the real world,” Coach Hicks said.







But the statewide support doesn't stop there. Hot off the press, Local KY will be selling shirts online and in their Lexington location.



“People don't know how to directly make a difference and this gives them a way to not only stand behind and support Marshall County but donate funds that will go directly to the families,” said Rick Paynter, Local KY owner.



The shirts that say Kentucky Strong are $25 and 100 percent of the proceeds will go to a victims' fund that's been set up in Benton.

From shirts to the Flags now waving at half-staff in Louisville and around Kentucky, they are signs of solidarity. We are all Marshall Strong.

