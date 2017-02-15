Kentucky choir students wow with National Anthem

(The Courier-Journal)--Once again we've been treated to a beautiful performance of the National Anthem by Kentucky high school students.
Members of the Kentucky All State Choir sang "The Star-Spangled Banner" last week from the balconies of the Hyatt Regency in Louisville. The 18-story atrium provides the perfect showcase for the talented students, who have made it a tradition of sorts over the years.
The students were in Louisville for the 2017 Kentucky Music Educators Association conference.
Enjoy the rendition below, or watch it here.
The Courier-Journal
