Kentucky AG warns of tax-related identity scams

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - As tax season begins, Attorney General Andy Beshear is warning Kentuckians to be on the lookout for tax-related identity fraud.



Beshear's office warns reports of tax identity fraud increase as electronic tax filing gets under way. The Kentucky AG's office says it received nearly 100 IRS scam reports in the past seven months, with the most recent reports in Boyd, Greenup and Hardin counties.



Beshear says the Internal Revenue Service will never call, text or email asking for personal or financial information. He's urging people to hang up if someone reaches out claiming to be an IRS agent and requesting their Social Security number.



Tax identity fraud occurs when someone uses your Social Security number to file a tax return in your name, before you file, in order to steal your refund.

