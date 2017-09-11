Kentuckians, Gov. Bevin remember 9/11

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Prayer and song. An event to remember a day many of us will never forget.



“It's humbling to be here not only as your governor but to be here to recognize the things that we are recognizing and to stand under this flag that represents so much that you can't even begin to put into words,” Governor Matt Bevin said.



On the 16th Anniversary of the largest terrorist attack on American soil, Governor Bevin joined first responders, service members and 400 new and returning AmeriCorp members who swore their service to the county.



It was a time for hope for the future of our country and to remember a day that changes many of us forever.



“As I'm watching Tower Two burn, you all know what happens,” Rep. Dan Johnson, House District 49, said.



Representative Johnson of Bullitt County was in New York City on September 11, 2001. He was brought to tears as he remembered that day when he prayed over people, killed in the attack.



“When you hear people say 'Never forget 9/11,' it's not just about forgetting a gruesome horrible day but never forget we are Americans,” Rep. Johnson said.



A day etched in our minds and a promise to never forget.

© 2017 WHAS-TV