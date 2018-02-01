Kentuckians asked to wear blue and orange for Marshall Co. Friday

(FRANKFORT, Ky.) – In memory of the victims of last week's Marshall Co. school shooting and in honor of the staff and students at Marshall Co. High School, Commissioner of Education Stephen Pruitt is asking Kentuckians statewide to wear the school's colors of blue and orange on Friday, Feb. 2.

Kentuckians are asked to take pictures showing their support for @marshallcosch1 and post them on social media with the hashtag #MarshallStrong so that the residents of Marshall Co. will know individuals across the state stand behind them.

Please join @DrSPruitt and @KyDeptofEd in wearing blue & orange on Friday in memory of the victims of last week's shooting and in support of @marshallcosch1. https://t.co/1Pv25CpD32 #MarshallStrong pic.twitter.com/gkKTr1Irfw — KY Dept of Education (@KyDeptofEd) February 1, 2018

