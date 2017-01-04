Kentuckiana winter weather resources

Winter driving tips
http://www.whas11.com/news/local/winter-weather-travel-safety-tips-and-essentials/381583984
Safety and roadside assistance
http://transportation.ky.gov/Incident-Management/Pages/Safe-Patrol.aspx — Kentucky
http://www.eastcentral.aaa.com/home/automotive/driving-resources/roadside-assistance.html
Traffic
http://www.trimarc.org/site/pages/Index.html — Louisville
http://kytc.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=327a38decc8c4e5cb882dc6cd0f9d45d — Kentucky
http://pws.trafficwise.org/pws/ — Indiana
Snow removal map
http://apps.lojic.org/metrosnowroutes — Louisville
Closings and delays
http://www.whas11.com/closings
Outage maps
http://stormcenter.lge-ku.com/default.html — Kentucky
https://www.duke-energy.com/outages/current-outages-indiana — Indiana
Kentuckiana Weather
Cameras: http://www.whas11.com/weather/cams
Radars: http://www.whas11.com/weather/radars/metro-louisville-clarksville-new-albany-radar
Forecast: http://www.whas11.com/weather/forecast/louisville-kentucky-area-forecast-whas11/42776809
