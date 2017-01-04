Kentuckiana winter weather resources

WHAS
WHAS11 Staff , WHAS 5:12 AM. EST January 05, 2017

Winter driving tips

http://www.whas11.com/news/local/winter-weather-travel-safety-tips-and-essentials/381583984

Safety and roadside assistance

http://transportation.ky.gov/Incident-Management/Pages/Safe-Patrol.aspxKentucky

http://www.eastcentral.aaa.com/home/automotive/driving-resources/roadside-assistance.html

Traffic

http://www.trimarc.org/site/pages/Index.htmlLouisville

http://kytc.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=327a38decc8c4e5cb882dc6cd0f9d45dKentucky

http://pws.trafficwise.org/pws/Indiana

Snow removal map

http://apps.lojic.org/metrosnowroutes — Louisville

Closings and delays

http://www.whas11.com/closings

Outage maps

http://stormcenter.lge-ku.com/default.htmlKentucky

https://www.duke-energy.com/outages/current-outages-indianaIndiana

Kentuckiana Weather

Cameras: http://www.whas11.com/weather/cams

Radars: http://www.whas11.com/weather/radars/metro-louisville-clarksville-new-albany-radar

Forecast: http://www.whas11.com/weather/forecast/louisville-kentucky-area-forecast-whas11/42776809


