Kentuckiana shows continued support for Pulse nightclub victims

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Some Kentuckiana singers and songwriters are doing their part to honor the victims of the pulse nightclub massacre in Orlando one year ago.

Local artists have teamed up with a Pulse nightclub survivor and just released a song to stand in solidarity and the Kentuckiana Pride Foundation is hosting a prayer service as part of its Kentuckiana Pride Week.

The assault at that Florida LGBTQ club is the deadliest mass shooting in U.S History, killing 49 people and hurting dozens more.

So many were touched and affected by this crime, now some Louisville artists are hoping to continue the healing and eliminate the hate.

Jonathan Hay, one of the song’s producers tells us, "music is the soundtrack to so many people's lives who go through so many different events.”

“49 Lives: Lost Souls” has just been released on the music streaming app Soundcloud.

It features Pulse Nightclub shooting survivor Patience Carter and a handful of Louisville artists.

Hay adds, “They put those feelings and emotion into the music and that's what everybody did on the song. So I put together Iliana Eve and L'Shai who are both teenagers here in Louisville and they all did an incredible job on the song.”

The song starts with a poem written by the survivor. Hay is also a Louisville native, he says the piece is honest and raw, just like the reality of what happened one year ago.

Micah McGowan, Owner of Play Nightclub in Louisville recalls, “She was texting him and she was like – he’s inside. So then it was like a 2 or 3-hour span of, wow, we personally know someone that's in there.”

McGowan says one of the Orlando nightclub performers is a friend of his who also survived, he adds, “Axle was able to Army crawl from his bar to the back of the building and they were able to kick out an air conditioning unit. It could be an Ariana Grande concert, it could be a movie theater.”

Both Play nightclubs in Louisville and Nashville raised $82,000 for the survivors.

A time of remembrance and support, it's clear that many in the Derby City continue to stand with Orlando.

As Kentuckiana Pride Week continues the Pride Foundation and various inter-faith groups around our area will be honoring the lives lost during the Pulse nightclub shooting.

The song is available to download here-> https://soundcloud.com/jonathanhaycelebrity/49-lives-lost-souls

