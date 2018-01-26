Kentuckiana schools show support and solidarity with Marshall County High School

We are Marshall shirts (Photo: WHAS11)

RADCLIFF, Ky. (WHAS11) -- The flag outside North Hardin High School flies at half-staff, the red, white and blue fluttering in the January breeze, but inside the school walls is a crowd of orange and blue.



"Orange and blue, it's a combination you don't see very much," North Hardin senior Eli McDowell said. "I don't see it very much around here."



"It's not the color of any of our schools," Hardin County Schools Director of Public Relations John Wright said. "We have three high schools and of course elementaries and middles that feed into those high schools, and orange is nowhere to be found."



The colors can be seen throughout all Hardin County Schools and other schools around the region, students and staff showing support and solidarity with Marshall County High School, where a deadly shooting Tuesday shook the Western Kentucky community and the whole state.



"We were all in shock," senior Valencia Wilson said. "We were in school when it happened and we heard about it."



"I immediately got my phone out and texted my dad trying to get a hold of family, trying to see if everybody is okay down there that I at least knew, talking to some of my friends, making sure they're all okay," McDowell said.



While Marshall County High School and North Hardin High School are separated by 170 miles, the shooting still hit close to home, especially for McDowell, who wore his father's high school jersey to school Friday.



"My dad played football for the Marshall County Marshals," he said. "It feels pretty good that people are supporting to lift up my hometown where my family goes, where my friends go."



"We live in the same type of community," Wilson said. "They have close to the same student population as we do. So yeah, it's something that can happen anywhere."



"God forbid something like that ever happened at our district, we would appreciate others showing their support, so we just felt like it would be good to do and our students and our staff and our district have embraced it," Wright said. "It's cool to see."



As the Marshall County community continues to try and find healing after tragedy, these students and others from around Kentuckiana are hoping to send a message - we are all Marshall Strong.

© 2018 WHAS-TV