Kentuckiana schools prepare for snow accumulation

School buses line up in a holding lot. (Photo: KING)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- The first snow of the season is now less than 24 hours away. While brine trucks prepare for what's to come, school officials are doing what they can to be ready, but this storm proves more challenging than most.

Director of Communications for Oldham County Schools Lori McDowell/Director Communications said, "In a situation like tomorrow, it’s a little bit different because at three o clock in the morning there’s not going to be any snow on the ground."

In Oldham County, where the hills, curves and back roads make driving conditions extra difficult, school officials said they'll be making the call like they typically do.

"We're still going to get up early, we're still going to check the radar, were still going to consult with local meteorologists, and then were going to have a pretty difficult decision to make on what to do with school, based off of the forecast," McDowell said.

That forecast will be the main factor for most districts, including Floyd County and Greater Clark County Schools, where officials said they will have teams accessing conditions and weather predictions as early as 3 a.m.

"If we get a prediction that there’s going to be an inch, inch and a half, two inches of snow during the afternoon commute we all know what that can do here. And we don’t want our kids stuck on buses," JCPS Chief of Operations Mike Raisor said.

JCPS officials said they're treating parking lots and bus compounds in preparation for Thursday. At the end of the day, road conditions are out of their control, and that’s what they'll be responding to.

"Metro and Kentucky Department of Transportation do a tremendous job of keeping our main roads clean. It’s just the secondary roads that they aren't able to get to because they need to keep the main arteries open," Raisor said.

All districts will be making the decisions in the morning.