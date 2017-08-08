Kentuckiana schools plan for August 21 solar eclipse

Greater Clark County Schools (Ind.)
- Schools will dismiss at the normal time with the exception of Jeffersonville High School which will delay dismissal until 2:35 p.m.
- Absences will be excused with parental permission, but absences will count against perfect attendance.
Jefferson County Public Schools (Ky.)
- Middle and high schools will delay dismissal until 2:41 p.m.
- Elementary schools will dismiss at the normal time.
- Absences will be excused as long as the form is submitted by August 18.
Oldham County Schools (Ky.)
- Elementary, middle and high schools will all delay dismissal by 30 minutes.
Check back for updates to this list.
*If you would like to submit an eclipse dismissal plan for your Kentuckiana school district, please send your information to assign@whas11.com.
