Kentuckiana schools plan for August 21 solar eclipse

WHAS11 Staff , WHAS 8:33 PM. EDT August 08, 2017

Greater Clark County Schools (Ind.)

  • Schools will dismiss at the normal time with the exception of Jeffersonville High School which will delay dismissal until 2:35 p.m.
  • Absences will be excused with parental permission, but absences will count against perfect attendance.

Jefferson County Public Schools (Ky.)

  • Middle and high schools will delay dismissal until 2:41 p.m.
  • Elementary schools will dismiss at the normal time.
  • Absences will be excused as long as the form is submitted by August 18.

Oldham County Schools (Ky.)

  • Elementary, middle and high schools will all delay dismissal by 30 minutes.

Check back for updates to this list. 

*If you would like to submit an eclipse dismissal plan for your Kentuckiana school district, please send your information to assign@whas11.com.

