Kentuckiana schools plan for August 21 solar eclipse

Solar eclipse. (Photo: Thinkstock/Getty Images) (Photo: Digital Vision., This content is subject to copyright.)

Greater Clark County Schools (Ind.)

Schools will dismiss at the normal time with the exception of Jeffersonville High School which will delay dismissal until 2:35 p.m.

Absences will be excused with parental permission, but absences will count against perfect attendance.

Jefferson County Public Schools (Ky.)

Middle and high schools will delay dismissal until 2:41 p.m.

Elementary schools will dismiss at the normal time.

Absences will be excused as long as the form is submitted by August 18.

Oldham County Schools (Ky.)

Elementary, middle and high schools will all delay dismissal by 30 minutes.

Check back for updates to this list.

*If you would like to submit an eclipse dismissal plan for your Kentuckiana school district, please send your information to assign@whas11.com.

© 2017 WHAS-TV