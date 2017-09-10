Kentuckiana remembers 9/11

American flag, flying to honor 9/11

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Today marks 16-years since the attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon.

As you go about your day, you'll likely see flags at half-staff across Kentuckiana.

At 8:46 am this morning the bells at City Hall will ring. That's exactly the time the first strike happened on September 11, 2001.

This evening, Fourth Street Live will also have a salute to our heroes event. It's a benefit concert to honor first responders and military heroes and will feature local artists like the Allen Land Band and The Wulfe Brothers.

The event is organized by Service for Peace's Operation Helping Heroes, a non-profit organization that offers support to our nation's heroes, their children and families whether they be Active Military, National Guardsmen, Veterans or First Responders. Anyone falling into one of these groups will also receive a 25 percent discount at Fourth Street Live.



It will take place from 6-9pm this evening.

Governor Matt Bevin will be giving the keynote speech, and any donations made at the event will go to Operation Helping Heroes.

© 2017 WHAS-TV