Kentuckiana planning for winter weather

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Elizabethtown twin girls born in different years
-
Ind. woman taking legal action against Crawford County Jail
-
Arrests made after anti-Semitic vandalism in Scottsburg
-
Ben Pine with the 7 day forecast, snow chances
-
UofL student prints 3D engagement ring
-
Headstones vandalized in Indiana cemetery
-
First offspring of American Pharoah born
-
Dog remains stolen, man offers reward
More Stories
-
It's a boy! American Pharoah's first foal is here…Jan. 3, 2017, 5:40 p.m.
-
3 arrested after anti-Semitic vandalism to…Jan. 3, 2017, 11:04 p.m.
-
New Albany family remembers 3 siblings lost in house fireJan. 3, 2017, 10:49 p.m.