Kentuckiana Idol overcomes adversity and pursues dream

Chanson Calhoun, Kentuckiana Idol Winner (Photo: WHAS11)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- For Chanson Calhoun, music has always been her voice.



“I believe it's my calling. I just can't get away from what I'm called to do,” she said.



Even at times when she thought she lost it.



“I didn't want to live. I didn't want to live anymore,” Calhoun said.



Calhoun says she was dealing with depression when she found out she was pregnant in January. In March she lost the baby. At the same time, her father got sick. But music was always there.



“Doing shows with my friends and things always helps me. It's just my medicine,” Calhoun said.



Calhoun says she had almost given up on pursuing her dream, but she decided to give it one more try.



“It was one of those okay, I'll try. I'm not going to expect anything I'm just going to enjoy the experience,” she said.



An experience, she says now she will never forget.



“When you called my name, it was, it was just unexpected,” Calhoun said.



The 23-year-old born and raised in West Louisville who overcame her darkest moments to become the first-ever winner of Kentuckiana Idol ready to make her community proud.



“Just know I'm trying my hardest and that's what I want. I want to represent,” she said.

As the winner, that means that Chanson gets to skip the first step of the competition and she'll get to go straight to performing in front of American Idol's celebrity judges.

