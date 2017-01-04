Kentuckiana getting ready for snow

KYTC snow plow

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11)--State and county crews have been pre-treating thousands of miles of roads in anticipation of snow.

A road maintenance hub for the city is where trucks are launched and also where they come back to get salt and brine to put on the roads.

Brine is key to keeping your safe this winter. It's a liquid salt mixture that is sprayed on the roads before a storm begins. It interferes with the bonding of snow and ice to roads during the early part of the storm, making later salting or plowing more efficient.

The snow team for Louisville metro alone is made up of almost 300 people. They use hundreds of pieces of equipment to clear more than 1300 miles of road. They start with top priority roads which are the major commuting paths in the city and then move to smaller feeder roads. Side roads will not be cleared, so it's important to be extra careful when driving on them after the snow.

You can find the Kentucky Transportation cabinet interactive map here.