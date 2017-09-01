Indiana

Undetected propane leak blamed for leveling New Albany home in explosion

Read Story Derrick Rose
Local

LMPD officer in court for domestic battery against fiancé

Read Story Shay McAlister
Crime

Kidnapping leads to 5-year-old's death, woman pushed off 80-foot cliff

Read Story C.J. Daniels
Sports

UofL students, administrators prep for ESPN GameDay

Read Story Holden Kurwicki
Community

Kentuckiana Cares for Texas: Supply Drive

Read Story
High-School

VOTE: Bring HS GameTime LIVE to your school!

Read Story

More Headlines

Updated 3:21 PM. EDT

  • Grid
  • List
Show More News
    Your Photos
    • Women's senior basketball team proves age is just a number

      Women's senior basketball team proves age is just a number
    • Police escort son of fallen officer to first day of school

      Police escort son of fallen officer to first day of school
    RIGHT NOW WEATHER
    Louisville, KY
    7 PM
    69°
    1 AM
    64°
    7 AM
    62°
    1 PM
    67°