Undetected propane leak blamed for leveling New Albany home in explosion
Kidnapping leads to 5-year-old's death, woman pushed off 80-foot cliff
Updated 3:21 PM. EDT
Showers from Irma for mid-weekShowers from Irma for mid-week Clouds are streaming into the area ahead of Irma, scattered showers will arrive next later tonight. Rain will be spread up from the south during the late night and early morning hours.
- 3 hours ago
Local
Kentuckiana remembers 9/11Kentuckiana remembers 9/11
- 7 hours ago
News
US commemorates 9/11; thousands expected at ground zeroUS commemorates 9/11; thousands expected at ground zero
- 13 hours ago
News
Data breach at Equifax creates lifelong threat of identity theftData breach at Equifax creates lifelong threat of identity theft
- 14 hours ago
Local
Blue Grass Stockyards to reopen after massive fire in 2016Blue Grass Stockyards to reopen after massive fire in 2016
- 14 hours ago
Nation
Hurricane Irma: Where it is now and what we knowHurricane Irma: Where it is now and what we know
- 14 hours ago
Nation-World
UN security council approves new sanctions on North KoreaUN security council approves new sanctions on North Korea North Korea conducted its sixth and most powerful nuclear test just over a week ago, and Washington and its allies want harsh new restrictions placed on Pyongyang.
- 23 minutes ago
Local
No injuries after car crashes into St. Matthews WalgreensNo injuries after car crashes into St. Matthews Walgreens
- 1 hour ago
News
Columbia River re-opens as crews fight Eagle Creek FireColumbia River re-opens as crews fight Eagle Creek Fire The U.S. Coast Guard re-opened the Columbia River to all traffic Sunday night as crews continue to battle the 33,000-acre Eagle Creek Fire.
- 2 hours ago
News
Volunteers help WWII vet recover from flood damageVolunteers help WWII vet recover from flood damage Volunteers have made it their mission to get a WWII veteran back on his feet after the flood swamped his home of 45 years.
- 2 hours ago
Contests
Joffe MediCenter Lasik SweepstakesJoffe MediCenter Lasik Sweepstakes
- 2 hours ago
Nation-World
America's division: We united in the wake of 9/11, then partisanship re-emergedAmerica's division: We united in the wake of 9/11, then partisanship re-emerged 16 years after 9/11, there are myriad reasons for the transformation from American unity to discord.
- 3 hours ago
Nation-World
Right Now
LMPD officer appears in court on domestic battery charges
Victim ID'd in Chestnut St. crash
Car crashes into St. Matthews Walgreens store
Community
8 mins ago 6:59 p.m.
Kentuckiana Cares for Texas: Supply Drive
-
Explosion reduces Floyd Co. home to debris
-
17 mins ago 6:50 p.m.
-
28 mins ago 6:39 p.m.
UofL students, administrators prep for ESPN GameDay
-
58 mins ago 6:09 p.m.
LMPD officer in court for domestic battery against fiancé
5 mins ago 7:02 p.m.
Undetected propane leak blamed for leveling New Albany home in explosion
2 hour ago 5:23 p.m.
No injuries after car crashes into St. Matthews Walgreens
2 hour ago 5:08 p.m.
Columbia River re-opens as crews fight Eagle Creek Fire
33 mins ago 6:35 p.m.
Kidnapping leads to 5-year-old's death, woman pushed off 80-foot cliff
China Plans To Ban Gas Powered Vehicles
-
The Trump Administration Heads Back To Supreme Court In Fight For Its Travel Ban
-
2 hour ago 4:41 p.m.
Volunteers help WWII vet recover from flood damage
16 Years Later Exposure to 9/11 'Dust' is Still Showing up in Children's Blood
-
3 hour ago 4:21 p.m.
Joffe MediCenter Lasik Sweepstakes
How To Have Coffee With Ryan Gosling Every Day
-
Women May Be Better At Breaking Up In The Long Term
-
The Only Way To Keep Sane While Traveling With Your Parents
-
This Cat Cafe on a Moving Train Is Purrfect
-
You're Going To Want To Follow Joanna Gaines' Diet
-
FBI Investigating if Uber Used Secret Software to Track Rival Drivers
-
Fake 'Likes' Have Reportedly Infiltrated Facebook
-
Germany Is Seeing A Spike In Citizenship Applications From The U.S.