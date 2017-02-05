Kentuckiana cadets participate in mock search and rescue exercises

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Search and rescue crews are often tasked with navigating through some of the most difficult conditions to find the missing and save those in need.

More than 60 airmen from Kentucky and Indiana have been taking part in Operation Iceberg – a special cold weather training exercise that prepares cadets for search and rescue operations occurring during winter conditions.

Both aircrews and ground teams took part in the weekend-long exercise. The cadets even worked with a professional K-9 search team.

“We can use all of our training for missing person searches but when we can bring in specially trained dogs – that’s what they do every day. It makes our job a lot easier and it also allows us to find the people that are missing a lot quicker,” Captain Ian Burkett, Kentucky Wings Civil Air Patrol, said.

The training exercise took place at Tom Sawyer State Park in Louisville.

