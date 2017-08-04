Kelly Knight Craft confirmed as Canadian ambassador

Kelly Knight Craft (Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The U.S. Senate has confirmed a University of Kentucky graduate as the ambassador to Canada.

Kelly Knight Craft is a longtime Republican donor and wife of coal magnate Joe Craft of Alliance Resource Partners in Central Kentucky.

Craft and her husband gave hundreds of thousands of dollars to help elect Trump and served on his inaugural committee.

Last summer, Governor Matt Bevin appointed her to the University of Kentucky Board of Trustees.

He husband is one of UK’s biggest donors to athletics – The Craft Center basketball practice building is named after him.

