Keep mailboxes clear for postal workers

Our Kentuckiana postal workers don’t get a snow day today - and they’re asking for your help.
You can do your part in keeping our postal workers safe by making sure that your walkways, sidewalks, and mailboxes are clear of snow and ice.
In a release from the U.S. Postal Service, they’ve provided the following suggestions:
-- Clear enough snow from curbside mailboxes to allow mail trucks to approach the box, deliver the main and to drive away from the box without danger of the need for backing.
-- Walkways should be cleared of snow and ice and allow enough traction to avoid slips, trips, or falls.
-- Steps should also be kept clear of ice and snow and in good repair so as not to cause injury to the letter carriers or others who visit the customer’s home.
-- Overhangs should be clear and free of snow and ice to avoid injury.
Customers with questions or comments about their mail service can call toll-free at 1-800-ASK-USPS (1-800-275-8777) or send an e-mail to the Postal Service by clicking on Contact Us at the bottom of the Postal Service’s homepage.
