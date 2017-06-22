Katina Powell: A new chapter

Katina Powell

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- She says she feels like an enemy of the city.

Katina Powell pulled back the curtain and revealed the shocking details about what was going on inside the dorm with UofL basketball players and recruits.

Stripteases, sex acts and very adult parties that Powell helped arrange.

Now, after the NCAA has handed down harsh penalties to the program Powell says she is still standing and holds strong to what she calls her truth.

“People feel like I blew up my own city,” Powell said.

She is a mystery to many.

“I will always be the girl who dropped the bomb on a major university,” Powell said.

She came forward and says she was prepared to go to jail if that's what it came to.

“I do have a heart no matter how it may seem or how it may look, I do have a heart and I don't sit back and applaud on what has happened.”

She came out two years ago with her book Breaking Cardinal Rules, that detailed strippers and escorts at UofL's Minardi Hall Dorm for men's basketball recruits and players from 2010 to 2014.

The NCAA infractions decision says at least seven of the prospects who engaged in sex acts were minors under the age of 18 at the time.

“Never told that anyone was underage. That’s why it shocks me now. Some of the things that kids partook in, they went through.”

The NCAA ruled that the university should be on a four-year probation, Coach Rick Pitino suspended for several games and records vacated, that could include the 2013 national championship. Powell says the NCAA investigated, followed through and reached their decision.

“I think they just did their jobs. I can't really say that it was harsh, UofL knew what they were doing, in the beginning, they knew what could happen. The possibility of banners and games, they knew what could happen.”

When WHAS11’s Renee Murphy asked if the championship banner should come down Powell said the following.

“It's not my say. I can't say if it should or if it shouldn't.”

Powell says the NCAA findings backed up her claims

“Justice, I guess because you know I was always such a liar from the whole university I was a liar. So now that all of this has come out from the NCAA that you know she's not lying this is what happened and this is what we are going to do, it kind of makes me feel good in a sense.”

Powell says she never imagined life would be so difficult after her book came out.

“I have my days where I feel bad but I'm OK.”

Powell says she hasn't made a lot of money off the book sales.

“They've been OK. I can't say that I've become a millionaire. I don’t want to lie. I could lie about the whole entire thing. I've been OK,” said Powell.

Powell had this to say about regrets.

“A few, not many, I don't live life on regrets,” said Powell. “Regrets of situations my kids had to go through. Regrets of Andre the whole shebang coming down on Andre. I've had a few regrets.”

She says she has not talked to Andre but would like to if she had the chance.

“I would speak with Andre. People ask me that. I would but I do feel bad you know. I…I do feel bad.”

She said this when she was asked what she would say to Andre.

“My daughter told me never to apologize but I know Andre hates me. I ended his career some people say.”

Andre McGee, the former director of basketball operations at the University of Louisville, is accused of organizing the parties with Powell. He's never spoken publically and didn't talk with the NCAA.

She nor McGee was charged criminally with prostitution. Powell says she had braced herself for an indictment that never came.

“I almost passed out I was so shocked because I just knew that I was preparing myself and I was really shocked.”

Powell says she was asked to do a job, she did it and feels she should not face any penalties.

“Honestly, I don’t think I should face any consequences all I did was a job. I did what I was asked to do. I didn't put in an application I was asked to do this. That’s it. Should I be punished? That's God’s choice, not mine,” Powell said.

In Powell's book, she talks about her daughters being involved in the parties.

“I never prostituted my daughters,” Powell said.

Daughters, she says she's still extremely close with.

When her grandchildren see her on television she tells them she is just talking about basketball. She says when they get older she will tell them the whole story. Just like the one she's shared with everyone else.

“At the end of the day, I am an honest woman. I'm honest,” Powell said.

And that's what she says she wants you to know.

Powell is currently enrolled in college and is studying criminal justice.

She says she hopes to come out with a second book about her life after UofL.





